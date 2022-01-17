After developing a decade of experience as a media analyst and consultant in the world of digital media, especially in digital broadcasting world, Jonathan Broughton has been appointed head of strategy for the European Broadcast Union (EBU).
Broughton is the founder of Workshare Consulting – a technology, media and telecom (TMT) focused consultancy providing research, advice, and outreach services to help businesses understand, plan and action change. Prior to that, he worked as the Lead Analyst for Media Business Insight and also spent almost 8 years at IHS Markit covering the TMT space, exploring a range of topics including online video, media markets, and audience and consumer dynamics. He also has operational experience of the new media environment, having helped launch numerous products in the media and entertainment space.
Commenting on his new role, Broughton said: “The next few years are going to see dramatic transformative change for public service media organisations who stand well-placed to take advantage of wide-ranging new technologies and evolving audience needs. I’m excited to be joining the ranks of the EBU as head of strategy and am immensely looking forward to working closely with the full breadth of the EBU’s Members.”
The newly positioned role is designed to help the EBU plan for the future and ensure its service portfolio remains adaptable to the rapidly changing marketplace.
“Jonathan brings with him a wealth of experience working in the broadcast media sector,” said EBU director general Noel Curran explaining the relevance and importance of the new position. “His insights and knowledge will ensure we are providing the best possible services for our Members in this new competitive broadcasting environment and, in turn, will help public service broadcasters continue to reinvent themselves to maintain their audiences and their relevance."
Commenting on his new role, Broughton said: “The next few years are going to see dramatic transformative change for public service media organisations who stand well-placed to take advantage of wide-ranging new technologies and evolving audience needs. I’m excited to be joining the ranks of the EBU as head of strategy and am immensely looking forward to working closely with the full breadth of the EBU’s Members.”
The newly positioned role is designed to help the EBU plan for the future and ensure its service portfolio remains adaptable to the rapidly changing marketplace.
“Jonathan brings with him a wealth of experience working in the broadcast media sector,” said EBU director general Noel Curran explaining the relevance and importance of the new position. “His insights and knowledge will ensure we are providing the best possible services for our Members in this new competitive broadcasting environment and, in turn, will help public service broadcasters continue to reinvent themselves to maintain their audiences and their relevance."