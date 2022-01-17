Hull-based digital infrastructure specialist Connexin has successfully connected its first customer to its new full-fibre network in East Riding of Yorkshire.
First announcing the launch of the new broadband network in September 2021, Connexin is aiming to disrupt what it calls the existing monopoly in broadband provision in its region by offering residents what it says is freedom of choice when selecting a fibre broadband supplier. The company claims that Hull’s fibre broadband market is currently monopolised by one company, leaving residents unable to access other providers, and is the only UK city where this is the case.
Connexin believes that introducing its new fibre network will allow a competitive market to emerge, providing not only diversity, but improvement to the citizen and business broadband experience. Connexin’s new fibre network is designed not just to allow for a competitive market to emerge but also to offer improvement in broadband experience.
The company has now gone live with a 10 Gbps, full-fibre network which is said to be the first and fastest of its kind in the area. Connexin says that the network will also be one of the first in Europe to be built over an existing full-fibre network as the incumbent provider’s infrastructure isn’t shared, unlike others.
Emma Page, a healthcare worker from East Hull (pictured), has become the first user of the new 10 Gbps, full-fibre network and to mark the occasion she has been presented with six months of free service to access Connexin’s hyper-fast broadband.
“Connecting the first customer to our new full-fibre network is not just a momentous occasion for Connexin, but also for Hull and East Riding. It signals the beginning of the end of the region’s broadband monopoly and the introduction of choice for people, bringing real change to the area,” said Connexin founder and CEO Furqan Alamgir.
