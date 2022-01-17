Building on the insights from a number of DPP members, Business to Business Metadata Exchange aims to reduce friction in the media supply chain at the points of content interchange, specifically around the exchange of metadata.

DPP CTO Rowan de Pomerai commented: “While the interchange of content itself is well understood, the landscape for metadata is significantly more varied. A huge range of different formats are used - many of them bespoke - leading to significant inefficiencies in the supply chain.”

In the document, the DPP recommends that most media organisations are best served by implementing MovieLabs Digital Distribution Framework (MDDF), a suite of compatible standards and specifications for interchange, and it outlines a phased approach for adoption into the critical path of the supply chain.

To help smooth the process of integration for those already using metadata detailed in the AS-11 UK DPP HD specification for the delivery of air-ready masters, the DPP also includes a mapping between these metadata fields and the schemas that comprise MDDF.

Jim Helman, CTO at MovieLabs, said: “The MovieLabs Digital Distribution Framework is the result of years of industry collaboration to improve the automation of content delivery to online video distributors. We appreciate the DPP's endorsement of MDDF and their valuable contribution of a bridge from the AS-11 broadcast standard.”

The DPP works directly with member companies to assist their implementation of DPP008 and other DPP technical Recommendations where required. And as a participant in the Digital Supply Chain Alliance, along with MovieLabs, the DEG, and OTT.X, the DPP will act on behalf of its member companies to contribute as necessary to the MDDF suite going forwards.

The main document can be downloaded here, and the accompanying appendix, detailing the AS-11 metadata translation, here.