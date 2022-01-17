Starring Tamil actor Santhosh Prathap and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Abhirami Venkatachalam, the eight-episode micro-series will dive into the insight of a simple cup of coffee bringing two individuals together. It traces the heartwarming relationship of two coffee lovers, Ranjani and Ramcharan, starting from their proposal to their first wedding anniversary. Each four-minute episode displays how coffee becomes an integral part of their everyday life to build an equal relationship.

A Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said: “At Disney+ Hotstar, we continue to expand our offering to satiate the ever-changing entertainment demands of our audiences, and aim to build a library of content that is meaningful and entertaining, while leaving an indelible impression. Through Anandham Arambham, we offer our first Tamil micro-series for those looking for snackable, short-format content. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Bru on this project as it challenges creators to effectively weave a narrative within a short span of time and a fresh perspective on storytelling for our audience.”

Prathap added: “Bru and Disney+ Hotstar’s initiative to create a series around coffee and the relationship between two individuals is a brilliant idea to connect with audiences. To be on this innovative platform that caters to a wide audience is a win for me. I appreciate that we could tell a story about something so simple with such ease through a relatable storyline. I hope that your coffee break is made even more special with Aanandham Aarambham.”