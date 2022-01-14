In a significant broadening of its footprint, live and interactive wildlife TV channel WildEarth has announced its launch on Samsung TV Plus in Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Sweden.
WildEarth’s mission is to connect viewers with nature and has built a dedicated global viewing audience in over a decade of broadcasting. Uniquely, viewers have the opportunity to interact with the channel’s experienced naturalists in real time during live safari broadcasts.
The channel offers a 24/7 mix of authentic and interactive wildlife content, featuring eight hours of live programming a day including twice-daily live safaris direct from locations including South Africa’s Djuma Game Reserve. Other live experiences include live broadcasts studying the African Penguin colonies on the Cape Coast and the wildebeest migrations in Kenya’s Maasai Mara. Live broadcasts are complemented by relaxing ‘slow TV style’ nature videos.
“WildEarth is all about enabling viewers to enjoy experiences in nature from their home. This authentic style of content allows people to understand our wild places and in turn help to conserve our beautiful home. This partnership with a leading FAST operator in Samsung TV Plus is a major step in achieving this as more people are finding connected TVs as their primary source of entertainment” said Graham Wallington, CEO of WildEarth TV.
Samsung TV Plus is pre-installed on all 2016-2021 Samsung Smart TVs, and available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
