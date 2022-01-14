The latest version of The Gauge analysis from measurement firm Nielsen has revealed streaming was a “clear outlier” during the week of Christmas, as Americans watched a total an all-time high of 183 billion minutes of content across the growing range of over-the-top platforms.
The aggregate viewing of December 2020 outgunned by some distance the 160 billion minutes watched during March 2020 when stay-at-home restrictions began in the US as well as the 178 billion minutes watched during the week of Thanksgiving just a month earlier.
The data showed that in December 2020, broadcast viewing dropped one share point to 26.1% and the “other” category, which includes video on-demand content, cable set top box streaming, gaming, and DVD usage, gained 1.6% to 8.9% share on the strength of video gaming, during what could be considered the “premiere season” in that category. Cable accounted for 37.3% of viewing.
While overall streaming was fairly flat for the month, remaining consistent with 28% share, a spike in streaming viewing also gave streamers a 33% viewing share of total TV viewing during the week of Christmas, which was the most as measured by Nielsen. The streaming for the month broke down to Netflix accounting for 6.4% of minutes, YouTube 5.8%, Hulu 3%, 2.1% for Amazon Prime Video and 1.6% for Disney+.
Looking at individual programming, The Gauge analysis showed the top three SVOD shows in terms of minutes watched were Netflix’s the Witcher, Cocomelon and Criminal Minds, with Disney+’s Hawkeye splitting other Netflix transmitted Lost In Space, The Unforgivable, Seinfeld, NCS and Back To The Outback with Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time briningin up the last place in the top ten.
The data showed that in December 2020, broadcast viewing dropped one share point to 26.1% and the “other” category, which includes video on-demand content, cable set top box streaming, gaming, and DVD usage, gained 1.6% to 8.9% share on the strength of video gaming, during what could be considered the “premiere season” in that category. Cable accounted for 37.3% of viewing.
While overall streaming was fairly flat for the month, remaining consistent with 28% share, a spike in streaming viewing also gave streamers a 33% viewing share of total TV viewing during the week of Christmas, which was the most as measured by Nielsen. The streaming for the month broke down to Netflix accounting for 6.4% of minutes, YouTube 5.8%, Hulu 3%, 2.1% for Amazon Prime Video and 1.6% for Disney+.
Looking at individual programming, The Gauge analysis showed the top three SVOD shows in terms of minutes watched were Netflix’s the Witcher, Cocomelon and Criminal Minds, with Disney+’s Hawkeye splitting other Netflix transmitted Lost In Space, The Unforgivable, Seinfeld, NCS and Back To The Outback with Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time briningin up the last place in the top ten.