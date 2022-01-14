NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has announced the launch of Tplus, a new content brand designed to serve US Hispanic audiences.

Tplus content will launch on Peacock in autumn 2022, featuring programming developed for the underserved ‘200%ERS’ – audiences who are 100% American and 100% Latino – and will be available on the streamer’s premium tier.

Programming will include Spanish and English-language entertainment, news and sports content.

By launching on Peacock, Tplus will be immediately available at scale to a wide range of audiences interested in Latino content, regardless of language. Tplus will reflect the diversity of US Hispanic experiences through a range of scripted and unscripted programming tailored to Latino sensibilities across a number of genres and formats including true crime, coming of age stories, realities, investigations, documentaries, must-see live events, kids and family programmes, world-class sports and news.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises also revealed initial streaming plans for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Telemundo will present live coverage of matches on Peacock, including the group stage, all knock-out stage World Cup matches, and the final.

Said Beau Ferrari, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises: “As the No 1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the US, we are tapping into our deep production expertise and understanding of our audience to launch Tplus, the first and only content brand at scale focused on serving US Hispanics who feel 100% Latino and 100% American.

“We are proud to partner with our colleagues at Peacock to unveil this innovative streaming offering and provide culturally-relevant entertainment, news and sports to reach the widest Hispanic audience possible across language, across genres and across platforms.”