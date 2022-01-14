One of the biggest artists in Sweden, Winnerbäck will collaborate with Staccs to offer fans exclusive access to his concert performed on 28 August 2021 at Södra Teatern, Stockholm.

Having initially booked a tour in 2019 but seeing it cancelled due to the pandemic, Winnerbäck turned to live streaming. This particular concert saw more than 8,000 fans tuning in across 13 countries and was successful in promoting his EP Själ Och Hjärta Del 1. As well as a seated audience and live stream via the Doors platform, the concert was also broadcast on large screens at selected venues in multiple cities across Sweden.

Jonas Sellberg, chief operations officer and co-founder of Staccs, commented: “This exclusive collaboration with a respected local artist is the natural next step for Staccs with many more milestones to look forward to. Following the success of our first collaboration with Nightwish, we are excited to continue to bridge the relationships between fans and artists. For us at Staccs, we are the place where these relationships are empowered to flourish.”

Having launched last year in the Nordics and Baltic states, Staccs has created a platform which will stream premium video and audio content. Details of a UK launch will be revealed later.