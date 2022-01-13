 ViacomCBS, Comcast announce content distribution agreements | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
Details
Leading US cable company Comcast has struck its second major carriage deal in a matter of days in a new distribution agreement to deliver the full ViacomCBS portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming to its Xfinity customers.
Xfinity delivers live, on-demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the Xfinity Voice Remote.

The multi-year deal features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS networks – including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and SHOWTIME — in addition to extending the availability of popular streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and SHOWTIME OTT, as well as expanding Comcast’s rights to include BET+.

“We are pleased to have reached new agreements that strengthen our long-valued partnership with comcast,” commented Ray Hopkins, president, US networks distribution, ViacomCBS. “ViacomCBS is a cornerstone content provider, and we look forward to serving millions of Xfinity customers with greater access to their favourite channels and programming from our leading brands.”

“ViacomCBS continues to be a great partner, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” added Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable.

