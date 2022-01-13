Just after closing streaming rights in Canada, the English Premier League has added the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer service to its roster for Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.
The three-year deal for the top-flight football league runs from 2022/23 to 2024/25 and also includes rights on a non-exclusive basis in Belize and the Dominican Republic. Paramount+ subscribers in these markets will have access to 380 live matches played each season, along with a content feed featuring 24/7 coverage of the competition and exclusive content offering an inside look at the club and players.
“The Premier League is pleased to announce our new partnership with ViacomCBS in Central America. We are very happy that ViacomCBS views the Premier League and our clubs as a vital part of their live sports offering,” said Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar. “ViacomCBS platforms, including Paramount+ and Pluto TV will be an outstanding home for the Premier League and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout Central America and Mexico."
"We know audiences around the world are passionate about sports, and especially about football. This partnership with the Premier League brings exclusive content directly to those fans, LIVE for the first time on Paramount+ in Mexico and Central America," added Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International.
"Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we've seen in the US and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth as we continue to offer the best mix of entertainment and now - live sports."
