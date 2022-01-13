Hot on the heels of announcing that it expecting to beat guidance in its 2021 financial year, sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV has announced that it is to be the exclusive home to English Premier League football in Canada for the next three seasons beginning in 2022/2023.
Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed but fuboTV revealed that it will carry exclusively all 380 Premier League matches each season and shoulder programming on its growing Canadian platform through the 2024/2025 season. All content will stream live on fuboTV and its linear channel, Fubo Sports Network.
“The Premier League is considered to be the best soccer league in the world and has a huge fan base in Canada,” remarked fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler. “This deal allows us to bring yet another top-notch property to fuboTV, further differentiating our content offering, and giving Canadians another reason to cut the cord for exciting, exclusive sports content.”
“The Premier League is very happy to partner with fuboTV in Canada,” added Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar. “We know there are many passionate Premier League fans in Canada and we are very pleased that fuboTV views the Premier League as such an important part of its programming mix in this market. We look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to both new and existing fans.”
The deal for Premier League rights for Canada comes just a few months after acquiring exclusive Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the market. In addition, fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the US.
