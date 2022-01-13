BBC Studios subsidiary and branded television provider UKTV has released data showing a record-breaking 2021, achieving its best-ever share of commercial impacts (SOCI) and network share for its seven-channel portfolio and growing views to its on-demand service.
The UKTV offer is headed by linear channels including Dave, Drama, Gold, Yesterday, W, Eden and Alibi, complemented by the UKTV Play VOD service. Over the course of 2021, UKTV achieved an all-time high SOCI of 8.52%, representing 5.7% year-on-year growth compared with 2020, while its network share grew by 4% to 4.80%. Six out of the top 10 shows across the network were UKTV Originals.
Ten out of the 12 months of the year celebrated record SOCI (February, March, April, June, July, August, September, October, November and December) with Drama leading the channel pack by achieving SOCI growth of 14.1%.
UKTV’s network share in 2021 was its highest share to date for its current portfolio of channels. Drama celebrated its best year on record, with adult share up 11% and ABC1’s up 14% year-on-year. Gold was up 7% on its 2020 share and enjoyed its biggest Q1 and summer since 2013. Alibi also saw a 5% uplift in share. Dave was said to have delivered significant 16-34 share growth in 2021, outperforming the market. It increased its 16-34 viewing share by 14% year-on-year, helped by strong launches for a wave of new comedy entertainment shows which have seen Mel Giedroyc, Richard Ayoade and David Mitchell join Big Zuu and others on the channel.
In terms of programming UKTV Originals continued to be leading lights on the network, accounting for six of the top 10 shows in 2021 (based on 4+ 7 Day Dovetail, Max 000s). Black Camel’s Annika, starring Nicola Walker, becoming UKTV’s most successful show of 2021, a headed the pack, and also was Alibi’s top performing title of all time (1.32 million Total Consumption). It was joined by Meet the Richardsons (Dave) Secrets of the London Underground (Yesterday), Hornby: A Model World (Yesterday), Bangers and Cash (Yesterday) and Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable (Dave).
UKTV Play re-built its mobile apps in 2021, introducing Live TV and offering a fresh, new design, faster performance, and enhancements to content discovery and search. Monetisable views to content on UKTV Play and pay platforms were up 34% year-on-year, and UKTV Play added 1m registered users to reach 5.45 million. The top titles on pay platforms included many UKTV Originals and exclusive acquisitions such as Annika, Smother, Ragdoll, The Cockfields and Bangers and Cash. The Only Fools and Horses 40th Anniversary stunt in September, which offered VOD viewers the box set of all episodes, was also said to be a viewing success.
“UKTV experienced strong growth in 2020 and to continue that momentum through 2021 is an incredible achievement. Our award-winning slate of UKTV Originals keeps going from strength to strength, with originations featuring six times in the top 10 shows across the network,” said UKTV CEO, Marcus Arthur commenting on the ratings.
“In 2021 we also launched UKTV’s new digital content strategy with bespoke short-form commissions airing on Dave’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, acting as a gateway for younger viewers to engage with the brand and access our shows. As we look forward to 2022, we will continue UKTV’s growth trajectory by working closely with domestic and international production partners, investing smartly in content, and expanding the footprint of our much-loved brands.”
