Independent licensing administrator Access Advance has announced that 28 companies, which together are estimated to account for a substantial percentage of the expected VVC standard essential patent (SEP) landscape, have joined as licensors of the VVC Advance Patent Pool.

VVC (Versatile Video Coding) is the next generation video codec standard finalised less than 18 months ago, which provides significant improvements in video compression of up to 50% over HEVC, enabling a new generation of products, higher quality video, faster downloads, lower latency, and improved savings on storage.

Pete Moller, CEO of Access Advance, said: “This is a tremendous endorsement of the VVC Advance Patent Pool and our Video Codec Platform Initiative, and we thank each of the patent owners that have placed their trust in Access Advance to license their VVC SEP patent assets.

“Launching a patent pool for a groundbreaking technology like VVC is a long and multi-stage process. We worked with over 50 patent owners for well over 18 months to establish the structure of the programme and launched the VVC Advance Patent Pool on 1 July 2021. We are excited that a significant majority of these patent owners have now officially joined the program as licensors. These licensors provide a critical mass of VVC SEPs, and an important assurance to the market that VVC Advance, just like HEVC Advance, will provide long-term value through a balanced and successful programme.

“We look forward to working with the remaining patent owners who are still going through their decision-making process and expect that many of them will make the decision to join VVC Advance over the next six months. There are significant incentives for patent owners and patent implementers who join the program by June 30, 2022. These include bonus patent points for licensors, and very significant early signing cap incentives for licensees.”

The VVC Advance Patent Pool is part of the Access Advance Video Codec Platform Initiative that seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single discounted royalty rate structure with simplified reporting and payment obligations for licensees whose products include both codecs. Licensees that have executed both the HEVC Advance Platform Patent Portfolio License and the VVC Advance Platform PPL have the option to enjoy additional benefits via execution of the new Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement (MCBA). The MCBA is an administrative agreement that bridges the HEVC Advance Licence and the VVC Advance Licence for implementers who have executed both licences and the MCBA itself. Those licensees will have a discounted royalty rate for each of the HEVC and VVC codecs in their multi-codec products that are sold after MCBA execution, that results in the same royalty rate as they would pay for a product that includes only VVC.