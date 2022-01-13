ERT has launched the latest version of the Greek ERTFLIX OTT platform, in co-operation with systems company Telmaco and Insys Video Technologies.

ERTFLIX is a platform of the Greek state TV broadcaster, ERT, and provides users with access to five live channels plus movies, series, and other on-demand content through the VOD zone.

ERTFLIX OTT is built on the InsysGO solution created by Insys Video Technologies. The service is available to all viewers in the region, and registered users are able to access premium features, like Continue Watching and Favourites.

Ioannis Vougiouklakis, CTO of ERT, said: “We aim to give the Greek viewers the best possible experience. As a state broadcaster, we are always trying to take advantage of the latest technologies in the field. With this project, our goal was to make the new ERTFLIX similar to other successful OTT products, despite the fact that we offer our content without subscriptions.

“With Telmaco and Insys Video Technologies, we managed to launch the new ERTFLIX in a short period of time and successfully supported the fresh new season content with an improved user experience and new features.”

Added Ernest Kałaczyński, project & key account manager at Insys Video Technologies: “The ERTFLIX platform is a popular Greek OTT service with several thousand users per month. By co-operating with Telmaco, we have created a scalable solution that is able to handle high peaks. That way, it remains efficient even as many users are using the platform simultaneously.

“We are glad this partnership has allowed us to expand our reach, and we are looking forward to next projects.”

Constantinos Moraitis, CTO of Telmaco, commented: “We have committed to making ERTFLIX as easy to use as possible, delivering a unified experience and features across the different networks and devices. Project integration included many tasks alignment, such as content transcoding, origin, packaging, or enhancements to the video quality. We are delighted to be working with ERT and Insys Video Technologies, delivering products that can further monetise its content investments. ERT has succeeded to expand the brand name with this implementation. We believe that other FTA TV stations will follow this example.”