Corus Studios has greenlit Renovation Resort (7x60'), bringing together two of HGTV Canada’s biggest names in real estate and construction, Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, for the first time in one show.

The seven-part competition series, produced by McGillivray Entertainment, is slated for production this summer and set to premiere on HGTV Canada in Spring 2023. Corus Studios will distribute the series internationally.

Lisa Godfrey, senior vice president of original content at Corus Studios, said: “For 15 years, Scott and Bryan have been integral to the success of home renovation content in Canada and continue to be.Pairing this dynamic duo in a standalone series echoes our ongoing strategy to develop content that balances traditional home renovation concepts with new spins. The recent success of both Scott’s Vacation House Rules and Island of Bryan (Renovation Island) have catapulted triumphantly into over 100 territories worldwide, and feel we have a winning concept with Renovation Resort that will continue to intrigue audiences and buyers internationally.”

In Renovation Resort, McGillivray enlists builder and longtime ‘frenemy’ Baeumler to help get his recently purchased, total wreck of a lakeside resort into shape. Although they won’t be getting their hands dirty this time, instead, they’re calling in four expert contractor/design duos who will battle it out against each other as they bring the forgotten fishing resort back to life in a fun competition series. Each of the teams will design and renovate one of four waterfront cabins in six weeks, attempting to transform them into one-of-a-kind vacation rentals.

McGillivray and Baeumler will oversee the process, guiding the teams through the renovation, setting up tricky challenges and, alongside their guest judges, critiquing the results. Only one cabin will be crowned the best and the winning team will go home with a reward.

Renovation Resort is currently looking for experienced contractors and designer duos to participate in the series.

