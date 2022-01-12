In a move that the companies say will give each other access to their premium TV and digital inventory assets, unleashing an “unparalleled “opportunity for marketers globally, NBCUniversal has unveiled a new partnership with RTL AdConnect.





For The bilateral, international partnership between the leading entertainment provider and the international advertising sales house of RTL Group is designed to open up new advertising opportunities for marketers across the US, Europe and Asia.Effective immediately, RTL AdConnect will be able to provide its European clients and partner agencies access to all NBCUniversal-owned & operated premium, brand-safe TV and digital inventory in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. NBCUniversal will also represent RTL AdConnect’s premium Total Video European portfolio, providing its Chinese and US-based clients based strong reach and powerful advertising solutions. This will include the leading TV channels and digital premium platforms from RTL AdConnect’s media partners in in France, Germany, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.NBCUniversal also sees the move as a sign that the marketplace should expect further global growth in the years ahead. “We want NBCUniversal to be the number one choice for marketers globally” said KC Sullivan, president of global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal (pictured). “RTL strengthens our advertising offering in Continental Europe as we strive to deepen our presence across the region.”For RTL AdConnect, the partnership reinforces their one-stop-shop offering in Europe, and allows to extend their inventory solutions outside European borders, and to establish stronger and more direct connections with brands based in the United States and China. Added Stéphane Coruble, CEO, RTL AdConnect: “We are absolutely thrilled about this bilateral partnership with NBCUniversal . This new collaboration widens our international footprint with the leading US broadcasting group and allows us to provide marketers with even more global advertising solutions.”