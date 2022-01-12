WarnerMedia’s fast growing HBO Max business has appointed Baris Zavaroglu as its director general in Turkey, responsible for leading the direct-to-consumer business which launches in the country this year.
HBO Max is now live in 46 territories in the Americas and Europe. This year HBO Max will roll out in a further 21 European territories, including Turkey. Days after AT&T announced what it called “remarkable” global subscriber numbers for its recently launched HBO and HBO Max direct-to-consumer services, Nordic analyst Mediavision revealed a similarly strong introduction in its local region.
In his newly created role, starting with immediate effect, Zavaroglu will oversee the launch and growth of HBO Max in Turkey aligned to the wider strategy of HBO Max in EMEA.
Zavaroglu joins from Turkcell’s OTT and pay-TV business TV+ where he was general manager. Prior to this, he was CMO for Fox Turkey and previously worked for Disney in a senior management role for Eastern Europe and the MENA region. Commenting on his new role he said: “HBO Max is generating considerable momentum as it rolls out around the world with a deep and diverse content offering that is unlike anything else on the planet. It’s an honour to be tasked with bringing the service to life in Turkey.”
Added Christina Sulebakk, general manager, HBO Max EMEA, who Zavaroglu will report to: “Baris joins us at an important time as we prepare to launch and grow in a strategically important market. His expertise and leadership will prove invaluable as we look to establish and build rapidly in the country as part of our phased roll out in Europe.”
