Furthering a longstanding distribution relationship in a deal that includes the first-ever distribution agreement for the eagerly-anticipated direct-to-consumer version of the CNN services, Comcast Cable has renewed its carriage agreement to distribute WarnerMedia’s line-up of cable networks to its Xfinity TV customers.
The deal covers WarnerMedia channels such as TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español plus on-demand and TVE content.WarnerMedia's portfolio of cable networks includes some of the most popular entertainment, news, sports, kids and young adult programming in the industry. TNT and TBS ended 2021 as the #1 and #2 rated ad-supported cable entertainment networks among adults 18-49, and CNN had its second most-watched year ever in 2021, ending as a top five network in all of cable in all dayparts. Additionally, Turner Sports is an industry leader in the delivery of its premium sports content.
Yet the key element is CNN+, which WarnerMedia is launching as a streaming subscription service in the first quarter of 2022. CNN+ will aim to expand CNN’s multiplatform global reach to provide a new, additive experience that complements the core linear networks and digital platforms to serve superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming. It will feature original, live, on-demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels.
At launch, CNN+ will have 8-12 hours of live, daily programming offering topical deep dives and lifestyle content. it will also feature some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as several new faces, alongside a community component for fans to connect directly with anchors and experts in real time conversations.
“We’re so pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Comcast and deliver best-in-class storytelling, essential news and premium sports to millions of customers,” said Scott Miller, executive vice president of business and legal affairs, WarnerMedia commenting on the deal. “It’s an exciting time in our industry as we continue putting consumers at the centre of where and how they are informed and entertained. Comcast’s position as both a pay-TV provider and app platform complements our foundational business of linear TV and emerging streaming businesses.”
Comcast plans to make CNN+ available to its Xfinity customers via its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in the year.“WarnerMedia has been a terrific partner through the years, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” added Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable.
