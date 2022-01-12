Days after AT&T announced what it called “remarkable” global subscriber numbers for its recently launched HBO and HBO Max direct-to-consumer services, Nordic analyst Mediavision has revealed a similarly strong introduction in its local region.
HBO Max made its European debut on 26 October 2021 replacing the existing HBO Nordic service in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Boosted by flagship show Game of Thrones, HBO Nordic hit heights of nearly two million subscribing households (15-74-years-olds) in the region in 2019. However, up until the launch of HBO Max launch, the service lost approximately 400,000 subscribing households.
Since introduction, HBO Max is now on the Nordic subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) top-three list, with an average Nordic household penetration of just below 20%, adding said the analyst more than 635,000 households, to total more than 2.2 million subscribing households. This is the highest number for HBO ever recorded by Mediavision.
Yet looking at underlying trends, while it recognised that the launch of HBO Max has had a direct, positive, effect on the total number of Nordic SVOD subscriptions, Mediavision stressed that the effect on household penetration has been less substantial.
“The vast majority of the new customers already held at least one subscription to another service. This means that HBO Max has pushed “stacking” on the Nordic market. This is similar to what we saw when Disney Plus launched in the fall of 2020,” commented Mediavision CEO Marie Nilsson. “Our conclusion is that despite a clearly maturing market in terms of SVOD household penetration, we can still expect a continuous growth of subscriptions. The demand for strong content has still not reached its’ peak in the Nordics.”
