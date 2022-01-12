 TRIAX launches hotel TV casting solution | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Video, audio and data signal solutions provider Triax has launched Triax Cast, a hotel entertainment product that enables guests to cast their own content to in-room TVs.
Triax Cast securely attaches Google Chromecast to TVs of any kind, and guests can connect in three steps. Guest privacy is assured with every session unique to the guest, their room and their device, and terminated at checkout.

Tailored offers are available from Triax’s integrated platform of connected hospitality services, including guest information, entertainment and robust network infrastructure.

The launch of Triax Cast is the first to take full advantage of the merger between Triax and Ikusi Multimedia, which sees expanded services and a consolidated sales and support network, with local experts offering technical training, pre-programming, project and after-sales support.

Ken Cordes, Triax CEO, commented: “I’m thrilled to preside over this first product launch for our merged company. The Triax Cast secure casting solution represents the very best of our complementary solutions, strong R&D foundation and customer-focused values.”

