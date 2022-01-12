Italian telco TIM is optimising live sports OTT delivery with an advanced multicast ABR (mABR) solution from content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions provider Broadpeak.

Crescenzo Micheli, head of technology and innovation at TIM, said: "Thanks to Broadpeak's mABR solution, which optimises network performance for streaming services, we provide the best technology for assuring an excellent customer quality of experience. As a pioneer of multicast ABR technology, Broadpeak has solid experience and a reputation for delivering superior-quality live OTT content.”

Broadpeak's mABR solution includes the BkE200 transcaster server, nanoCDN agent, SmartLib library, BkM100 video delivery mediator, BkA100 analytics, and BkA200 video delivery monitoring. The BkE200 transcaster server pulls source ABR streams and embeds them into multicast, reducing delivery costs while also solving scalability and potential quality issues.

Said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO at Broadpeak: “Streaming quality must be perfect in order to better enjoy OTT content, thanks to ultra-broadband connections. TIM is leading the way for premium OTT delivery with our mABR solution, which will support live OTT delivery on smart TVs and other connected devices.”