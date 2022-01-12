QXC Communications, a Florida network service provider serving residential properties, has chosen NAGRA’s US Streaming Solution to enable the replacement of its legacy video offering with a new fully-featured streaming service for the multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market.

With the aim of growing its subscriber base in Florida as well as other US resort/coastline regions and military bases, QXC has used NAGRA’s solution to launch an advanced OTT service set.

Said John Von Stein, QXC Communications CEO: “We are a company that puts relationships first, which is why quality of service is a key business performance cornerstone to our continued success. With NAGRA’s unique solution, QXC is now able to offer subscribers what they demand - an incredible level of service.

“In searching for a partner, we demanded flexibility, speed and quality. NAGRA has delivered on all three, going above and beyond at every turn and we look forward to future opportunities to partner, innovate and expand.”

Powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and working with partners such as Broadpeak for video packaging and CDN capabilities, the streaming solution enables QXC to deliver to its subscribers audio and video services via its secure network infrastructure using its own headend. In doing so, NAGRA provides QXC with flexibility for standard and hybrid cloud deployment options. With a low-touch market entry proposition, the turnkey solution is designed to deliver the benefits of a tier-one solution without the hefty price tag, while enabling QXC to optimise the customer experience delivering both BYOD streaming and traditional linear programming.

Nancy Goldberg, executive vice president at NAGRA, commented: “NAGRA is pleased to extend the capabilities of its US Streaming Solution to offer QXC Communications the high quality, hybrid/cloud deployment needed to serve their subscribers now and, in the future. The deployment represents yet another example of the decreased time to market, cost-effectiveness and flexibility operators are looking for in offering an advanced OTT streaming solution. As we support both legacy cable operators and suppliers to the MDU market, our goal is to increase consumer engagement, improve customer retention, and help operators expand their subscriber base.”