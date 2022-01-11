Long seen as a powerhouse for its leading UK commercial broadcaster parent, reporting a 32% year-on-year rise in revenues in its latest financial results, ITV Studios has been on an ambitious growth path over the last few years and has now appointed Arjan Pomper as its new managing director of its global entertainment division.





is responsible for selling and monetising ITV Studios unscripted formats around the world. It has a catalogue of 285 unique formats including shows such as



Pomper (pictured) has extensive experience in various international leadership roles in the media and content industry, including roles within the Media and Communication company Dentsu as CEO of Netherlands, Middle East and Africa and CEO of Dentsu Belgium. Pomper also was co-founder of various media and content companies including building AMPN, a content and production company in Sub Saharan Africa.



He joined the Global Entertainment division as chief operating officer in September 2020 and since October last year, has been jointly running the business with chief commercial officer Kim Dingler. Commenting on his new role he said: “The formats and content business is going through some interesting developments and in the past 16 months, I’ve seen that the demand for the very best in entertainment has never been stronger. Now, as managing director, I am honoured and excited to continue to work with the ITV Studios team, producers and our partners to take highly entertaining, brand defining, returnable shows and travel them around the world."



Pomper will report directly to ITV Studios chief operating officer David McGraynor, and will work closely with key stakeholders from across the group to deliver against one of ITV Studios key strategic priorities, to grow its Global formats business. Adding his remarks on the appointment, McGraynor said: "I am delighted that Arjan has accepted this exciting role. Global Entertainment has a key part to play in growing Global Entertainment is responsible for selling and monetising ITV Studios unscripted formats around the world. It has a catalogue of 285 unique formats including shows such as The Voice Love Island, The Chase, I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Come Dine With Me and newer titles, Rat in the Kitchen, Sitting On A Fortune and Walk The Line.Pomper (pictured) has extensive experience in various international leadership roles in the media and content industry, including roles within the Media and Communication company Dentsu as CEO of Netherlands, Middle East and Africa and CEO of Dentsu Belgium. Pomper also was co-founder of various media and content companies including building AMPN, a content and production company in Sub Saharan Africa.He joined the Global Entertainment division as chief operating officer in September 2020 and since October last year, has been jointly running the business with chief commercial officer Kim Dingler. Commenting on his new role he said: “The formats and content business is going through some interesting developments and in the past 16 months, I’ve seen that the demand for the very best in entertainment has never been stronger. Now, as managing director, I am honoured and excited to continue to work with the ITV Studios team, producers and our partners to take highly entertaining, brand defining, returnable shows and travel them around the world."Pomper will report directly to ITV Studios chief operating officer David McGraynor, and will work closely with key stakeholders from across the group to deliver against one of ITV Studios key strategic priorities, to grow its Global formats business. Adding his remarks on the appointment, McGraynor said: "I am delighted that Arjan has accepted this exciting role. Global Entertainment has a key part to play in growing ITV Studios Global formats business and I am confident that under Arjan's leadership that it will continue to build on the fantastic success it has achieved to date."