In the latest step of a long-standing partnership, pay-TV provider Canal+ has launched one of the world’s first deployments of OTT low-latency streaming on AppleTV 4K using the just-in-time NEA packager from Ateme.
The project is designed to enable Canal+ subscribers to watch sports events via HD and Ultra HD low latency streaming through the myCANAL application with almost no delay compared with broadcast delivery. It is available to any user via HLS compatible Apple TV 4K, iPad and iPhone devices.
The NEA packager is claimed to offer production-grade low latency in pull mode for both HLS and DASH. By using Ateme’s end-to-end OTT video delivery solution – which includes both NEA and TITAN – content and streaming service providers are said to be able to achieve a latency reduction from 40 seconds to just five. Ateme is the first to bring to market a low-latency JIT packager, with the innovation also ensuring improvements in quality of experience by providing perfect picture quality.
“Keeping latency as low as possible while ensuring optimum visual quality is crucial for the viewer experience in live sports – think live football, rugby and Formula 1. But this has typically been a difficult strategy to balance. With Ateme’s NEA solution we’re able to offer both, without compromise,” said Philippe Rivas,distribution technicaldirector at Canal+.
