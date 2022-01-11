Even though as many as six in ten Americans regularly use voice command to control a tech device there are still roadblocks to voice control becoming the default method of tech interaction, chief among them, concerns about privacy says a Hub Entertainment Research study.
The Voice Control: The Future Speaks report was based survey of 2,500 US consumers aged 16 to 74. Interviews were conducted in late November and early December 2021.
It revealed four in five (83%) consumers ages 16 to 74 say they have used voice command to control one or more devices: smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, TV sets, computers or in-car technology. And almost two thirds (62%) use voice command with at least one of those devices all the time or regularly.
While reliance on connected TVs as aggregators of video content is climbing, adoption of voice tech to control television has yet to click. Only one in five consumers (20%) say they use voice commands with TVs, TV remotes, or TV-connected devices. And voice commands in these cases are used more often to search for programs or movies and less often for device control such as volume adjustments or controlling playback (play/pause/stop).
Among non-users of TV voice command, two in five (42%) say they have a TV-voice-capable device but just don’t use it. Examining the top reasons for why this was, Hub found nearly a third (32%) just don’t think about it or were used to not using voice commands for TV (30%).
Satisfaction with the performance of TV-related voice commands is high, with almost all (93%) of users saying they are very (53%) or somewhat satisfied (40%). This indicates that if the industry can get people to sample TV voice commands, consumers are likely to enjoy the experience.
Yet just over half (53%) of regular users said that privacy concerns were on their mind when using voice commands. This is lower than in our previous study in 2019 (59%), but still represents a majority of users. Big privacy concerns included whether devices are listening even when not asked to (38% are very concerned), and concerns about personal data voice-controlled devices might be collecting (39%).
“Voice command is here to stay, and very likely will end up being the main way we interact with our media choices,” said David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the Voice Control: The Future Speaks report. “But there are hurdles to overcome – some as simple as getting people to try it, and some as complex as assuaging consumer privacy fears. As we often see with new tech, consumer education is needed throughout the adoption cycle.”
