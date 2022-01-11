From now to 15 January, Watch4 will feature live streams of 21 Tennis Australia’s tournaments taking place in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The matches, which are a precursor to the Australian Open, will feature pros including Rafael Nadal, Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev. The matches will also be available on demand after the live stream.

Said Philipp Rotermund, CEO of Watch4 parent company Video Solutions: “Our agreement with IMG is indicative of the types of licensing deals we intend to execute more and more this year… The ATP tournaments are high-profile and feature some of the biggest names in tennis, but aren’t readily available to viewers. We hope to be the platforms consumers go to for live and on-demand sports content like this from around the world.”

Meanwhile, following its September 2021 agreement with Tennis Australia to screen the Australian Open for 10 years, Discovery has lined up a cast of tennis experts for its Grand Slam coverage that includes Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, John McEnroe and Jo Konta, with Alizé Lim joining for the first time.

Discovery will broadcast 250 hours of live coverage from the Australian Open across its platforms with Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 dedicated to showing the very best matches on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena. In addition, there will be local windows in Poland, Romania, Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain and France meaning viewers will be able to follow their favourites throughout the fortnight. All courts and all matches will be accessible via discovery+, the Eurosport App and Eurosport.com.

Eurosport.com will report on the tournament as it happens with previews, live blogs and match reports complemented by opinions from Discovery’s cast of tennis experts.

Further analysis will be screened exclusively on discovery+ and the Eurosport App. Other short-formats, such as My Social Network – where tennis stars are quizzed about their social channels – and Legends Voice, featuring the thoughts of past legends of the game on topical issues in the game, will also debut for the Australian Open across Discovery platforms.

Scott Young, senior vice president, content and production, Discovery, said: “The first Grand Slam of any season is always exciting, but 2022 feels different with a clear changing of the guard at the top of the sport – new heroes to follow, new champions to be crowned – or can the current superstars of the sport retain their titles? Discovery will be there every step of the way: every point shown, every story told, every angle covered.

“We’re delighted to welcome Alizé Lim on to our presentation team for the Australian Open. I believe Alizé will bring a fresh, dynamic approach to our trusted coverage. We are equally thrilled that we were able to facilitate having an enhanced presence on the ground this year with Barbara Schett and Mischa Zverev on site and amongst the fans that matter in Melbourne Park.”

The Australian Open takes place on 17-30 January