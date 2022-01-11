The launch of new, attractive streaming platforms, more billions being spent on original content and stay-at-home orders from the pandemic continuing to keep viewers at home all resulted in a marked expansion in viewers’ sources says a Hub Entertainment Research study.
The analyst has found that in 2021 the number of TV sources used by each viewer hit an all-time high: nearly six per person, double the number used in 2018.
Topping the key drivers for this content saturation. The study calculated that 40% of viewers use three or more of the 5 biggest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, a huge jump from 28% just one year ago. Each of these platforms offers thousands of titles: more shows and movies than the average person could watch, even if they did nothing else said Hub. The analysis added that many people are using them all underscores just how tight the competition for viewers’ attention and time has become.
“As the TV experience evolves, SVOD stacking has more impact than perhaps anything else,” noted Hub Entertainment Research founder and principal Jon Giegengack. “Viewers are excited about the vast amount of content to choose from. But they need an efficient way to manage all those platforms, which creates an opportunity for aggregators. And for those creating and marketing shows, the competition for each slice of disposable time is tighter than ever.”
