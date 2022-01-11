Atlanta DTH, a developer of cable, satellite, terrestrial and IP media-related applications, has announced a new, compact addition to its product family.

Designed for connection to Android TV, Android set-top-boxes, and Windows and Linux operating systems, the ADTH DGI-NexGen-Solo is a USB 2.0 plug-in ultra-compact digital terrestrial television tuner which provides full access to all locally receivable free-to-air channels.

Based on the concept of Atlanta DTH’s established DGI 1011 SD/HD USB plug-in DTV tuner, the DGI-NexGen-Solo is fully ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 compatible and has a form factor of only 93 x 27 x12 mm.

This follows last week’s announcement by the NEXTGEN TV consortium at CES 2022, where it said that its ATSC 3.0 standard was currently broadcasting in more than 40 markets covering 45% of the US population, a figure expected to reach 75% by summer. ATSC 3.0 capabilities include 2160p 4K resolution, 120 frames per second frame rate, high dynamic range, wide colour gamut, surround sound and datacasting.

The DGI-NexGen-Solo uses power sourced directly from the USB port. Antenna connection is via an integral screw-thread coax input. Included software enables the plug-in to turn a computer or Android device into a gateway to platforms such as iOS and Roku. It also offers compatibility with third-party streaming media services including Plex.

Said Atlanta DTH project manager Susan Zhang: “The DGI-NexGen-Solo includes a wide range of features that make NextGen TV viewing easy and enjoyable, at home or while traveling. It allows viewers to watch live TV, pause and store the programme stream for up to 60 minutes or wind back for up to five minutes. Viewers also gain full access to the electronic programme guide and programme information synopses normally associated with large-screen domestic TVs, plus closed captioning features for people with restricted hearing.

“We are confident the DGI-NexGen-Solo will help accelerate the transition from HD to 4K UHD TV viewing across the US over the coming months and years.”