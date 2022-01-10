A study from Digital TV Research is predicting pay-TV subscribers in Africa will climb by 46% between 2021 and 2027, adding 18 million to take the total to 57 million.
Over the course of this time, said the Africa Pay TV Forecasts report, pay-TV revenues are projected to rise by a slightly reduced rate, 35%, indicating said the analyst that subscribers will pay less. In absolute terms, pay-TV revenues will reach $6.46 billion by 2027, up from $4.78 billion on 2021.
In terms of who will be shaping the market, Digital TV Research did not expect many new players to emerge. Instead it believed three protagonists would battle for supremacy, often by cutting prices.
The Africa Pay TV Forecasts report also noted that three groups account for 90% of Africa’s pay TV subscribers. Multichoice, through its DStv and GOtv platforms, will continue to lead - with 20.8 million subscribers expected by 2027. StarTimes (18.4 million) and Canal Plus (11.2 million) will follow.
