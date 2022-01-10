As the boutique production company gears up for what it calls a record production year in 2022, Go Button Media has announced the promotion of four team members.
The company’s slate of confirmed productions for 2022 is more than double the number of hours produced in 2021 and includes both returning series such as Call Me Mother and new titles including Mysteries of The Ancient Dead. 2022 is set to see the business deliver what it claims will be its largest and most varied slate of factual and entertainment shows for domestic and international clients.
Heading the management moves is the promotion of Robin Webster (pictured left), previously director of development, to vice president of development and casting, while Sarah Hewitt, previously manager of development, is now director of development. Webster and Hewitt will be driving the development of new IP and talent for the business, including not just Call Me Mother and Mysteries of The Ancient Dead work but also Forgotten Frontlines, Colossal Machines and Secret Societies: In The Shadows.
In addition, Stephanie Baird will now become director of production and Rebecca Costa is promoted to director of post-production, having previously held the title of post supervisor. Baird (line producer for Go Button’s Secret Nazi Bases, The Animal Within, Phantom Signals, A World Without NASA and Call Me Mother) will oversee the company’s production slate both in Canada and internationally, while Costa will supervise the expansion of the company’s edit team, post schedules, network deliveries and systems.
Commenting on the promotions, Go Button’s founders and executive producers, Daniel Oron and Natasha Ryan said: “As Go Button continues to find international success and growth, we are thrilled that this outstanding team of production professionals, who have been with us since our earliest projects, will continue to drive the company into a thriving 2022 and a dynamic new chapter of production and partnerships.”
