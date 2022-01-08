Aiming to enable video service providers to deliver integrated viewer experiences, Synamedia is integrating technology from cloud-native media supply chain company Ateliere Creative Technologies into its VIVID workflow-as-a-service portfolio (WaaS) for enhanced delivery of low latency OTT (over-the-top) solutions.
The partnership is designed to bring new integrated streaming and on-demand offerings to the market, giving video service providers a competitive advantage for attracting and retaining subscribers by providing a streamlined and simplified viewing experience across all screens.
The technology collaboration combines Ateliere’s cloud-based media supply chain platforms, Ateliere Connect and Ateliere Discover, with Synamedia’s solutions that use streaming protocols such as HLS-LL, DASH-LL, and HESP, combined with a smart containerisation scheme. Ateliere’s Connect platform handles workflow orchestration for media ingest, management, packaging, and delivery preparation while Discover creates on-demand streaming experiences and aggregates apps on cable boxes and set-top or mobile devices. The Synamedia user interface gives consumers a dashboard for choosing, scheduling and viewing content.
Synamedia believes that with its enhanced VIVID offering consumers can access live or on-demand OTT content, including cDVR, AVOD, SVOD, VOD and more, directly through set-top-boxes (STBs) for main-screens as well as through content-focused apps on secondary screens or smart TVs.
“The new offering allows content owners, local channels, and broadcasters that don’t have an OTT presence to easily create on-demand experiences and take advantage of their established brand to reach audiences in exciting ways on any screen or device,” said Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. “For consumers weary of navigating and managing a patchwork of content apps and devices, this collaboration simplifies the viewing experience.”
“Video service providers are competing for audience mindshare in a highly competitive space and are seeking proven solutions from trusted experts to help deliver a compelling user experience on any screen. They seek to lean on reliable technology partners that can offer simplified implementation of new features with rapid time-to-market and accelerated return on investment,” added Synamedia senior product manager OTT solution Olivier Detaevernier. “Our low latency OTT solution empowered by Ateliere’s content management technology restores the value proposition of video services by combining the benefits of traditional viewing experiences with OTT streaming, delivering the best of both worlds to consumers through a seamless experience.”
