As 2021 brought an acceleration in media fragmentation, and tools for audience identification such as IDFA and the Google cookie continued to crumble, the future of advertising measurement is in question for almost half of advertisers, and brand safety remains a top concern says research from Mediaocean.
The omnichannel advertising platform provider conducted its 2021 Market Report and 2022 Outlook survey among more than 250 industry leaders at advertising agencies, media providers and tech companies around the world. It aimed to highlight the rapidly-growing challenges regarding omnichannel measurement, the massive boom of connected TV (CTV) and what this means for the future of advertising and brand safety.
Among the key findings was that the industry was at a tipping point for CTV. More than 70% of survey-takers said they planned to increase their CTV advertising investment in 2022, following explosive growth in CTV viewing. With the flood of ad spend to CTV, the risk of fraud may increase - a concern affecting as many as 81% of respondents.
Breaking this group down further, Mediaocean saw 51% planning to grow spend incrementally (increasing by 20% or less); 18% will grow their spend significantly (increasing by 21-50%); and 3% will grow their spend dramatically (increasing by 51% or more). Another 24% said they plan to maintain their existing level of investment, leaving just 4% who plan to spend less.
Omnichannel was highlighted as a growing obsession, predicting that innovations in omnichannel advertising and measurement will be the biggest opportunity for the marketing industry in 2022, with the majority of respondents (60%) expecting improvements in integrated media planning and execution to be more impactful than any other innovation, followed closely by measurement improvements with non-cookie methods (57%) and CTV measurement and planning (45%).
Yet the survey also warned that advertisers are concerned about what replaces whjat Mediaocean called the “withering” identifiers that have powered programmatic advertising for the last ten years, with nearly half (46%) of respondents concerned with an inability to manage reach and frequency across CTV and digital channels. Additionally, 43% cited a decline in their ability to measure campaign effectiveness as an area of concern.
Brand safety and fraud measurement also emerged as top of mind for advertisers, set to remain a significant focus in 2022. 57% of respondents expect their concerns around brand safety and suitability will “stay the same” this year, but almost two-fifths expected these concerns will increase.
“2021 brought an acceleration of media fragmentation, as we saw long-standing tools for audience IDs crumble, while consumers migrated en masse to cross-platform TV viewing,” said Aaron Goldman, chief marketing officer at Mediaocean commenting on the 2021 Market Report and 2022 Outlook survey. “However, as this survey signals, a majority of industry leaders felt that this year yielded significant progress against these challenges, thanks to new tech, evolving industry standards, and a greater emphasis on unified campaign execution. As we head into 2022, it’s heartening to see our market adapt and evolve into one that’s more effective and resilient – with leadership taking the inherent challenges in stride.”
