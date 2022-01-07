Continuing the work into next-generation wireless in 2021 which saw the tech firm and its partners close out 2021 with important progress made in both download and upload speeds, Samsung has announced that its latest test work has successfully demonstrated 5G standalone (SA) dual connectivity that aggregated mmWave and mid-band spectrum to reach speeds of 8.08Gbps.
The latest test was conducted in Samsung’s Plano, Texas lab, resulting in what said was the fastest downlink speeds recorded using a single user device.
The test saw new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC) technology used to combine 800MHz of 5G mmWave spectrum and 100MHz of mid-band spectrum. Samsung solutions included its fully-virtualised RAN and Core, mmWave 5G Compact Macro and Massive MIMO radio, featuring Qualcomm 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) technology for enhanced performance. Using 256 QAM boosted downlink speeds by more than 30% compared with 64QAM. The smartphone form-factor test device used was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.
As a measure of the progress that it is claiming, Samsung noted that the new development follows its prior announcement in October, where it reached a milestone in 5G uplink speeds, achieving 711Mbps in a lab trial using aggregated bands of mmWave spectrum. This progress it said at the time opened up new possibilities for 5G use cases 2022.
Emphasising the real-world impact of the new upload and download speeds, Samsung said such high performance was beginning to have actual impacts on both consumer and business experiences and that by conducting tests that explore 5G speed-enhancing technologies are important for evolving the technology and experiences.
Samsung noted that reaching an 8 Gbps downlink meant significant advantage in real world user cases. In the realm of video, Samsung said that such high speeds will also be important to downloading high quality 4K and 8K video across many users simultaneously.
“Combining the C-Band and mmWave spectrum using NR-DC aggregation has allowed us to expand the possibilities of 5G’s potential to the end user,” commented Farook Hussan, senior director of technology, networks business, Samsung Electronics America. “Our earlier trial reached a new milestone for uplink speeds, and now, with this new achievement in hitting 8Gbps+ download speeds, Samsung is excited to help mobile operators and enterprises pave the way towards next generation use cases leveraging AR/VR, enhanced video, analytics and other high-capacity applications.”
