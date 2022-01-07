OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network, is now available on Hulu + Live TV as part of the portfolio of Discovery channels.

Upcoming series on OWN include Ladies Who List: Atlanta premiering on 7 January and The Kings of Napa premiering on 11 January, as well as library content of linear premieres.

Tina Perry, president OWN, said: “We are excited to partner with Hulu on this opportunity to connect with new audiences and expand viewership for our hit OWN programming across multiple platforms. Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for OWN as a top destination for viewers and brands, providing world-class content and unique live entertainment events.”

Hulu subscribers also have on-demand access to OWN's library content, including Ready To Love and Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Friday and Saturday night's No 1 original cable series respectively among African American women in 2021. OWN's prime premieres on average rank No 2 with African American women among cable networks.

OWN’s expanded partnership adds the network to the portfolio of Discovery channels available on Hulu + Live TV including Discovery Channel, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Animal Planet, TRVL and MotorTrend.