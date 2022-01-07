In a move that it says will unlock insight into streaming audiences AI-driven consumer data and analytics provider Resonate has unveiled CTV Insights, a solution designed to enables media and entertainment firms to unlock “an unprecedented” level of insights into connected TV (CTV) audiences.
The company assures that with Resonate CTV Insights, clients can now onboard CTV devices into the Resonate Ignite platform for analysis, enabling them to enrich their understanding of these audiences with the thousands of attributes available within the Resonate proprietary, privacy safe data set.
Putting the launch into context, the company said historically, media and entertainment companies have had limited ability to identify the unique audience characteristics of CTV viewers. It added that through CTV Insights, media and publishing companies could uncover and understand key characteristics and motivations of the connected TV viewership, turning anonymous viewers into compelling audience segments ready to be fully monetised.
The new solution delivers a cookieless understanding of CTV audiences by connecting audiences to a continuously updated data set which includes psychographics, behavioural, preferences, intent and more. These insights help companies optimise ad sales and grow ad revenue. This means companies can segment their viewers by device, show or another method, and then onboard to the Resonate Ignite Platform for analysis and insights.
“With CTV viewership skyrocketing, there are significant gaps in understanding these audiences. The immense potential to optimise the advertising revenue associated with these viewers, demands better tools,” said chief executive officer Resonate Bryan Gernert.
“To deliver on the advanced targeting capabilities of CTV, media and entertainment organisations need access to comprehensive, continuously updated research about these viewers: who they are, what they care about, including their product preferences, shopping behaviours, and brand affinities, but also, why they make the decisions to choose, buy, support or abandon a product or brand. This is how today’s leading media companies sell their advertising, with the data provided through the Resonate CTV Insights product and the Resonate Ignite platform.”
