Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the US, offering viewers the ability to live stream all of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Beijing Games, available on the service’s premium tier, from 2 to 20 February.

It will live stream coverage of every event —inclusive of all events airing on broadcast and cable television—and also provide catch-up on-demand viewing. Premium tier customers will also be able to watch the opening and closing ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies and highlight clips.

Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock, said: “As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place. From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock.”

The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February, with competition coverage beginning two days prior on Wednesday 2 February, and NBC’s first primetime show taking place on Thursday 3 February. The Games conclude on Sunday 20 February with the closing ceremony.

Said Molly Solomon, executive producer, NBC Olympics & Paralympics: “We are excited to offer NBC Olympics’ storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock. This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.”