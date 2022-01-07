On the centenary of the explorer’s death, historian Dan Snow’s SVOD and content platform History Hit has announced an exclusive media partnership with All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios to find, film, and document Sir Ernest Shackleton's Endurance.
The ship left South Georgia for Antarctica on 5 December 1914, carrying 27 men with the goal of reaching the South Pole and ultimately crossing the continent. However, when nearing Antarctica the ship became trapped in pack ice and the crew were forced to spend the winter in the frozen landscape. Following the ship’s sinking, the crew were forced to make their way by sea to uninhabited Elephant Island, before Shackleton and five men set off to seek help from a whaling station in South Georgia, more than 800 miles away. After several attempts, Shackleton eventually made it back to Elephant Island to rescue his crew in the Weddell Sea survived two years in the wilds of Antarctica, making it one of history’s great stories of human survival. Shackleton himself died of a heart attack on 5 January 5, 1922, aged 47.
One of the last great lost shipwrecks of history, the ship has for over a century remained inaccessible and undiscovered under the ice of the Weddell Sea, now lying at a depth of approximately 3500m in ice-cold seas. Setting off from Cape Town in February 2022, South African icebreaker Agulhas II will attempt to discover and film the craft. It will carry a crew of scientists and archaeologists alongside a team of highly experienced extreme environment film makers, led by Snow, who will document events in real time.
History Hit and Little Dot Studios will produce a range of content covering the setting up of the expedition, the voyage and search itself, as well as the history, science, and other themes that connect to the wider mission. Short-form content will be distributed to subscribers across History Hit TV, HistoryHit.com, and History Hit's podcast network and social channels, together with Little Dot Studios’ network of owned and operated digital and social media accounts including Timeline World History, Spark and Real Stories. The team will also be filming for a long-form documentary chronicling this incredible expedition.
Commenting on thew project, Snow predicted that the hunt for Shackleton’s wreck would be the biggest story in the world of history in 2022. “As the partner broadcaster we will be able to reach tens of millions of history fans all over the world, in real time,” he remarked. “We are able to deploy some of the world’s biggest history podcasts, YouTube channels, Facebook pages and TikTok accounts to reach a massive number of history lovers. We are going to tell the story of Shackleton, and this expedition to find his lost ship, like never before. Live streaming and podcasting from ice camps, recording a vast amount of content that will live online and be accessible for generations to come. It’s a dream come true.”
Little Dot Studios director of content Alex Hryniewicz added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with History Hit on this expedition to locate the Endurance. Dan is the perfect, expert host to convey the excitement and the complexity of searching for a 100-year-old wreck several kilometres deep in icy seas. The range of content we produce for different channels will provide an incredible amount of context - and we hope new insights - to a legendary story.”
One of the last great lost shipwrecks of history, the ship has for over a century remained inaccessible and undiscovered under the ice of the Weddell Sea, now lying at a depth of approximately 3500m in ice-cold seas. Setting off from Cape Town in February 2022, South African icebreaker Agulhas II will attempt to discover and film the craft. It will carry a crew of scientists and archaeologists alongside a team of highly experienced extreme environment film makers, led by Snow, who will document events in real time.
History Hit and Little Dot Studios will produce a range of content covering the setting up of the expedition, the voyage and search itself, as well as the history, science, and other themes that connect to the wider mission. Short-form content will be distributed to subscribers across History Hit TV, HistoryHit.com, and History Hit's podcast network and social channels, together with Little Dot Studios’ network of owned and operated digital and social media accounts including Timeline World History, Spark and Real Stories. The team will also be filming for a long-form documentary chronicling this incredible expedition.
Commenting on thew project, Snow predicted that the hunt for Shackleton’s wreck would be the biggest story in the world of history in 2022. “As the partner broadcaster we will be able to reach tens of millions of history fans all over the world, in real time,” he remarked. “We are able to deploy some of the world’s biggest history podcasts, YouTube channels, Facebook pages and TikTok accounts to reach a massive number of history lovers. We are going to tell the story of Shackleton, and this expedition to find his lost ship, like never before. Live streaming and podcasting from ice camps, recording a vast amount of content that will live online and be accessible for generations to come. It’s a dream come true.”
Little Dot Studios director of content Alex Hryniewicz added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with History Hit on this expedition to locate the Endurance. Dan is the perfect, expert host to convey the excitement and the complexity of searching for a 100-year-old wreck several kilometres deep in icy seas. The range of content we produce for different channels will provide an incredible amount of context - and we hope new insights - to a legendary story.”