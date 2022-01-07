Greece-based OB and production services provider INA TV is using Calrec’s Summa console and Hydra2 networking technology to satisfy the complex UEFA technical specifications to broadcast European qualifying matches for this year’s World Cup.

INA TV is covering home games of the Kosovan national team for the European qualifiers. Yannis Petrakoyannis, an A1 working with INA TV said: “There’s a tight protocol that includes specifications for the feeds, transmission channels, and audio. The 16-camera OB truck has been significantly customised to provide these high-level production services. Each match can require at least three OB trucks, with one operating as the host vehicle — often this one. There can be up to 16 condenser mics around the pitch, one cam-mic on every portable camera, plus other additional mics.”

The truck is equipped with a 24+8 fader Calrec Summa and two I/O expansion racks, all on a Calrec Hydra2 network. The truck has three I/O sound board panels inside and outside, three patch panel bays and three audio multicores on motorised reels, as well as Ethernet and LANs for IP/network connections, intercom and IFBs.

In addition to the matches, INA TV provides coverage of pre-match press conferences, the team’s arrival on the pitch and warmups, as well as any interviews that occur suddenly during the event.

Graham Murray, international sales manager at Calrec, said: “Bringing these matches to the world and satisfying the requirements of dedicated football fans is always a challenge and requires market-leading technology. It’s very rewarding to see our Summa and Hydra2 meet and exceed expectations with the technology used in such a sophisticated setup to convey all the atmosphere at some of Europe’s most important sporting events.”