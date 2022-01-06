As part of its ambition to increase its presence in social media world and in the latest part of the two companies' business relationship, BuzzShow Network has announced the integration of two channels from media services provider ODMedia on the BuzzShow platform.
Blockchain-based social media video network BuzzShow Network claims to be the first-ever platform to put its users in charge of managing and earning from content creation, curation and consumption. It also boasts what it calls a unique user experience that incorporates proof of contribution to reward all online users. The social media platform uses a P2P decentralisation and a social media experience for users, who can earn GLDY's, the platform's native utility tokens, by creating, curating, sharing, viewing and streaming video content. Users retain full privacy, ownership, and control over their video content within the social media space.
For iits part, ODMedia acts as an aggregator for global OTT platforms major platforms, providing digital-rights management, monetisation, target audience development, and cross-promotion. It also manages linear and non-linear channel playouts for SVOD, AVOD and TVOD platforms.
In August 2021, the two companies signed a strategic content partner agreement signed a strategic content partner agreement to provide clients with a solution to migrating and managing content
Leading the new offer is ODMedia's Expoza Travel channel which showcases travel adventures from all over the world. Expoza Travel is followed by over 235,000 travel enthusiasts on YouTube and more than 12.5 million hours have been watched around the world. Viewers will now be able to equip themselves with everything they need to know for their next vacation tour on Buzzshow Network.
ODMedia has also onboarded its classic movies channel FlickVault enabling film lovers can now stream cinema classics, watch reviews and get recommendations on what to watch next, all while earning rewards. FlickVault is currently running on YouTube and is followed by over 270,000 film lovers with more than 15 million hours watched.
"The integration of ODMedia channels is a big step for BuzzShow Network," said BuzzShow Network CEO Offer Kohen.” We look forward to gracing the platform with more such valuable liaisons."
"The onboarding of ODMedia's original channels to BuzzShow Network offers great opportunities for our viewers. We are thrilled our followers will have the opportunity to watch our channels on this very innovative platform. We are highly optimistic about this collaboration," added ODMedia CEO Sjef Pijnenburg.
