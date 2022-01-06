TCL has revealed the thinnest 8K Mini LED TV prototype, its 34in WQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor, TCL LEINIAO AR and the TCL NXTWEAR AIR glasses at CES.

Over the years, TCL has focused on developing Mini LED technology, and at CES it is previewing its 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV prototype, the thinnest Mini LED TV at just 3.9mm, with high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide colour gamut.

Its other products on display at CES include the latest smart wearables and high performance e-sport monitor. These include TCL LEINIAO AR, the industry's first binocular full-colour Micro LED display powered by holographic optical waveguide technology. The device is also the industry’s first full colour display to be offered in a pair of thin, lightweight smart glasses.

The TCL NXTWEAR AIR provides a portable cinematic experience, with a 140in equivalent screen from a distance of four metres. The device elevates the viewing experience for movie watching, mobile gaming, remote office working and for commuters. Weighing just 75g, with a standard lens, the NXTWEAR AIR comes with two exchangeable front lenses.

TCL CSOT’s 34-inch WQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor is designed specifically for e-sports. With 1,152 local dimming zones, it has a refresh rate of 165Hz, provides gamers with fast responsiveness, sharp imagery and smooth gameplay.