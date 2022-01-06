Reporting into MGM’s EVP of international television distribution for Asia Pacific & Latin America, Matt Vassallo, Bermudez-Key will be responsible for managing the sales and distribution strategy throughout the LATAM region and US Hispanic Market including Puerto Rico.

The announcement was made by Vassallo and Chris Ottinger, MGM’s president of worldwide television distribution and acquisition, who said jointly: “Klaudia is a talented and innovative executive with a wide-ranging understanding of the global distribution marketplace, its challenges and opportunities. Her expertise and deep relationships will be central to MGM’s continued growth in the LATAM and US Hispanic Markets across all entertainment platforms and services.”

Bermudez-Key added: “I am thrilled to be joining MGM, a film and television studio with amazing titles in its historic library. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Chris and Matt to further expand MGM’s footprint as our industry continues to evolve at record speeds.”

Most recently, Bermudez-Key served as GM for Latin America at WWE, where she was responsible for the strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in the Latin American region, and worked in direct partnership with all lines of business, including WWE OTT Network, live events, marketing, sponsorships, advance media, licensing and merchandising, gaming, WWE studios, local talent development and productions, and content sales and media partnerships.

Prior to that, she was senior vice president and general manager of NBCUniversal International Networks, managing the Latin American joint venture between NBCU and Ole Communications.