Ahead of an update to shareholders by senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Pascal Desroches, AT&T has revealed what it called “remarkable” subscriber numbers for its HBO and HBO Max direct-to-consumer services.
The company said that it had ended 2021 with approximately 73.8M HBO Max and HBO subscribers worldwide, well beyond what had been the firm’s best-laid plans at the start of 2021. In October 2019 at an investor day event, AT&T projected 75-90 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers worldwide by the end of 2025 and guidance from March 2021 projected between 67 and 70 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers by the year end.
In its last financial statement, AT&T posted results showing for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021, there were 69.4 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers. At the end of the quarter global HBO Max and HBO subscribers increased 12.5 million on a year-on-year basis and were up 1.9 million sequentially, as international and ad-supported subscriber gains were partially offset by HBO Max being discontinued on the Amazon Channels wholesale platform.
At the end of the quarter, there were 45.2 million US HBO Max and HBO subscribers, compared with 38.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also noted that it added over three million more subs in the first three quarters of 2021 in the US. than Netflix did in the US and Canada at the same time.
Propelling global growth further was the European debut of HBO Max on 26 October with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra. These initial six territories will be joined in 2022 by 14 additional territories as part of a phased global roll-out. These comprise Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Additional territory launches are also planned for this year.
As it was making its HBO Max announcement, AT&T also disclosed that it had added approximately 270,000 fibre subscribers for the quarter. Full-year 2021 fibre net adds totalled about 1.0 million, the fourth consecutive year in which the company has added 1 million or more fibre subscribers. AT&T ended the year with an additional 2.6 million fibre customer locations , compared with its prior expectation of about 2.5 million.
In its last financial statement, AT&T posted results showing for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021, there were 69.4 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers. At the end of the quarter global HBO Max and HBO subscribers increased 12.5 million on a year-on-year basis and were up 1.9 million sequentially, as international and ad-supported subscriber gains were partially offset by HBO Max being discontinued on the Amazon Channels wholesale platform.
At the end of the quarter, there were 45.2 million US HBO Max and HBO subscribers, compared with 38.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also noted that it added over three million more subs in the first three quarters of 2021 in the US. than Netflix did in the US and Canada at the same time.
Propelling global growth further was the European debut of HBO Max on 26 October with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra. These initial six territories will be joined in 2022 by 14 additional territories as part of a phased global roll-out. These comprise Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Additional territory launches are also planned for this year.
As it was making its HBO Max announcement, AT&T also disclosed that it had added approximately 270,000 fibre subscribers for the quarter. Full-year 2021 fibre net adds totalled about 1.0 million, the fourth consecutive year in which the company has added 1 million or more fibre subscribers. AT&T ended the year with an additional 2.6 million fibre customer locations , compared with its prior expectation of about 2.5 million.