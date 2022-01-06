Samsung has announced the launch of what it says is the first-of-its-kind technology in the form of The Freestyle, a portable screen and entertainment device.

Targeted at Gen Z and millennials, The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all in one. It weighs 830g, with a cradle allowing rotation of up to 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings – with no separate screen required.

Simon Sung, executive vice-president and head of the sales & marketing team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared towards ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet consumers’ changing lifestyles. Without the limitation in space and form factor, The Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used in any way consumers prefer.”

The Freestyle comes with full auto keystone and auto levelling features, allowing it to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time. Additionally, the auto focus feature allows The Freestyle to display a crystal-clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100in. It also comes with a dual passive radiator, enabling a clean and deeper bass without distortion, and its 360-degree sound radiation provides cinema-quality sound experience.

When it’s not used as a projector to stream content, The Freestyle also provides mood lighting and works as a smart speaker, analysing the music to pair visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floors and anywhere else.

The Freestyle has smart TV features available on Samsung Smart TVs, with built-in streaming services and mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. It is the industry’s first portable projector that is certified by global OTT partners, as well as the first projector to include far-field voice control, allowing users to choose their favourite voice assistants when using the device hands-free.