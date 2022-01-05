Intending to streamline over-the-top (OTT) deployment, Firstlight Media has continued its drive to widen the OTT industry’s accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment making its platform available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.
The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace is designed to provide joint customers of Firstlight Media and Google Cloud with business and operational advantages that can positively impact bottom lines and reduce time to market for new capabilities.
Google Cloud Marketplace is designed to allow rapid deployment of functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. It enables cloud procurement, a simplified buying experience and flexible payment options.
Using the international reach of Google Cloud Marketplace with its fully cloud-based Gen5 architecture, Firstlight Media says it can now provide multiple key benefits for customers, including faster access to Google Cloud development tools and storage; rapid deployment of the Firstlight Media OTT platform enabling customers to quickly launch new video services and “friction-free” procurement and consolidated IT spend for simpler accounting.
In addition, Firstlight Media believes that it can now permit Tier 1 OTT providers to stay ahead of rapid changes in technology and consumer demand by enabling flexible, agile services that can be deployed rapidly and scale for additional capacity as needed. Firstlight Media‘s platform harnesses rich data analytics, personalisation and recommendations to create dynamic, engaging services – all while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by as much as 40%.
“Delivering the fastest possible time to market and the greatest flexibility to the OTT industry is a fundamental business and technology need for OTT providers worldwide,” said Eric Goldstein, head of business development for Firstlight Media. “With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re able to streamline processes for our customers so they can more readily reap the benefits of our agile, scalable, extensible and highly performant platform.”
“We’re pleased to have Firstlight Media join the Google Cloud Marketplace to offer Google Cloud customers solutions that enable OTT providers to quickly identify and respond to new market opportunities,” added Amy Bray, global head, Google Cloud Marketplace.
