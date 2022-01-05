Research from Parks Associates has found that US broadband households have an average of 14.5 connected devices, with future purchase intentions still high as consumers continue to embrace entertainment technology.





“Streaming video consumption and the devices that enable it are fixtures of modern life,” said Paul Erickson, director of research, Parks Associates commenting on The analyst made its findings from consumer attitudes, usage and adoption of connected devices and services from its quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households.In addition to revealing that 41% of US broadband households have a streaming media player it also discovered that 31% of US broadband households, the equivalent of over 30 million households use free ad-based OTT services . Half of cord-cutters cited the high cost of traditional pay-TV services as the reason to cancel the service.“Streaming video consumption and the devices that enable it are fixtures of modern life,” said Paul Erickson, director of research, Parks Associates commenting on the study . “Consumers are increasingly willing to spend for better entertainment experiences at home, and they now see greater tangible value in the content, services, and devices that maximize the quality of their home audio and visual experiences.”