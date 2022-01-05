The NEXTGEN TV coalition of US broadcasters has applauded the plans announced by TV manufacturer Hisense and broadcast technology vendors MediaTek and Sony Electronics in advancing products and services that will support the ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology standard.
The developments were announced at CES 2022, where the NEXTGEN TV consortium announced that its standard was currently broadcasting in more than 40 markets covering 45% of the US. population, a figure expected to reach 75% by summer. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), overall 2021 sales of NEXTGEN TVs more than tripled original forecasts, with 3 million units shipped by manufacturers. CTA is projecting 2022 NEXTGEN TV sales of 4.5 million units, as the number of TV makers endorsing the hybrid over-the-air and over-the-top ATSC 3.0 technology continues to grow.
Contributing to this will be consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer Hisense which is now integrating NEXTGEN TV technology into select new Smart TV models, bringing more broadcast options and upgrades to viewers who are ready for 4K over-the-air content and the latest upgrades. In Q3 2022, Hisense will introduce the U9H, U8H and U7 models starting at $799.99 to the retail market. Hisense joins other manufacturers—Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics—which already, combined, have more than 70 models available at retail.
MediaTek has signed a test agreement with Pearl TV to speed the implementation of the ATSC 3.0 standard among leading television brands through a total solution that includes ATSC 3.0 demodulator (MT9100), a Smart TV system on chip (SoC) family that ranges from entry 4K to premium 8K, and a software stack for both Android and Linux. The ATSC 3.0 solution for smart TVs is designed to enable television brands a faster time to market with reduced cost and risk of development.
The work by Sony Electronics comes as part of The Motown Test Track for merging automotive applications with NEXTGEN TV continues its research and development for the automotive industry, road testing proof-of-concepts around fleet services and connected car solutions using the IP capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard.
Sony Electronics successfully demonstrated robust automotive services using its CXD2885 chip named CLOVER on the Test Track in summer of 2021, proving that ATSC 3.0 can provide service to both automobiles and stationary devices simultaneously, and deliver seamlessly hand off service. The latest developments achieved include audio/visual media files transmitted and delivered to devices while traveling at highway speeds.
“NEXTGEN TV has garnered remarkable traction in a relatively short time since the first commercial launch in early 2020, proving that watching TV is more than just one of America’s favourite pastimes. Television is our source for news, entertainment and access to our communities and the broader world,” commented Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a broadcaster coalition managing the NEXTGEN TV rollout. “NEXTGEN TV enhances broadcast TV and is a critical technology to the preservation of free, over-the-air local news. We’re very happy to be back at CES, showcasing NEXTGEN TV’s role at the forefront of the evolution of broadcast television and the changes in consumer perception of it.”
Contributing to this will be consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer Hisense which is now integrating NEXTGEN TV technology into select new Smart TV models, bringing more broadcast options and upgrades to viewers who are ready for 4K over-the-air content and the latest upgrades. In Q3 2022, Hisense will introduce the U9H, U8H and U7 models starting at $799.99 to the retail market. Hisense joins other manufacturers—Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics—which already, combined, have more than 70 models available at retail.
MediaTek has signed a test agreement with Pearl TV to speed the implementation of the ATSC 3.0 standard among leading television brands through a total solution that includes ATSC 3.0 demodulator (MT9100), a Smart TV system on chip (SoC) family that ranges from entry 4K to premium 8K, and a software stack for both Android and Linux. The ATSC 3.0 solution for smart TVs is designed to enable television brands a faster time to market with reduced cost and risk of development.
The work by Sony Electronics comes as part of The Motown Test Track for merging automotive applications with NEXTGEN TV continues its research and development for the automotive industry, road testing proof-of-concepts around fleet services and connected car solutions using the IP capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard.
Sony Electronics successfully demonstrated robust automotive services using its CXD2885 chip named CLOVER on the Test Track in summer of 2021, proving that ATSC 3.0 can provide service to both automobiles and stationary devices simultaneously, and deliver seamlessly hand off service. The latest developments achieved include audio/visual media files transmitted and delivered to devices while traveling at highway speeds.
“NEXTGEN TV has garnered remarkable traction in a relatively short time since the first commercial launch in early 2020, proving that watching TV is more than just one of America’s favourite pastimes. Television is our source for news, entertainment and access to our communities and the broader world,” commented Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a broadcaster coalition managing the NEXTGEN TV rollout. “NEXTGEN TV enhances broadcast TV and is a critical technology to the preservation of free, over-the-air local news. We’re very happy to be back at CES, showcasing NEXTGEN TV’s role at the forefront of the evolution of broadcast television and the changes in consumer perception of it.”