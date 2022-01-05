Adding over 9,000 hours of new content and developing a proprietary technology stack and new relationships with advertisers, brands and agencies have helped fuel growth in 2021 for multi-channel streaming provider Future Today.
Since launching its first streaming app on Roku in 2011, Future Today offers a solution for content owners seeking to launch new streaming channels, grow audiences and monetise their content across a multitude of OTT platforms and services. To accomplish this, the company has developed a proprietary portfolio of streaming technologies, services and solutions that include video management, app development, publishing and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising and monetisation.
Data showed that average CPM increased by 25% year over year in November 2021, supported by technological advances and expanded capabilities in contextual and demographic targeting. Total watch time across the Future Today platform increased by 85% year over year in Q3 2021, streaming more than 63 million hours of content in November alone, increasing nearly 80% year over year in November 2021.
In the last 12 months, Future Today aggressively expanded its content library and distribution, adding over 9,000 hours of new programming and 20 new channels, such as Encourage TV, Hungry, Young Hollywood, Pinkfong, Like Nastya and more, bringing the accumulated total to over 60,000 hours of content across a wide array of genres.
Kids and family viewing on HappyKids increased 160% year over year in Q3 2021, with the addition of kid favourites such as My Little Pony, Angelina Ballerina, Transformers Prime & Rescue Bots, Ricky Zoom, Geronimo Stilton and Cocomelon among others.
The company also expanded distribution into Canada by partnering with Rogers Media, bringing 10,000 hours of popular TV shows and movies to the half million Rogers Ignite Entertainment customers. It also launched eight linear FAST channels on Vizio, Sling TV, Samsung TV+ and The Roku Channel.
It also introduced two new linear channels on Redbox Live TV, available on popular gaming platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox and received more than 110 million user-initiated app installs across all major connected TV (CTV) platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers, iOS and Android.
“Our expansion into Canada, the launch of several top-ranked channels, and the addition of countless new and popular titles has helped reinforce our position as a leader in ad-supported streaming,” remarked Future Today CEO Vikrant Mathur. “We expect this growth to continue into 2022 and beyond, as AVOD adoption increases by both consumers and brands. We’ve experienced a significant increase in advertising partners and CPM – a clear indication that connected TV is becoming the most desirable destination for brands to reach highly engaged audiences. This presents massive opportunities for content owners and advertisers alike, which will only grow in the coming years.”
Data showed that average CPM increased by 25% year over year in November 2021, supported by technological advances and expanded capabilities in contextual and demographic targeting. Total watch time across the Future Today platform increased by 85% year over year in Q3 2021, streaming more than 63 million hours of content in November alone, increasing nearly 80% year over year in November 2021.
In the last 12 months, Future Today aggressively expanded its content library and distribution, adding over 9,000 hours of new programming and 20 new channels, such as Encourage TV, Hungry, Young Hollywood, Pinkfong, Like Nastya and more, bringing the accumulated total to over 60,000 hours of content across a wide array of genres.
Kids and family viewing on HappyKids increased 160% year over year in Q3 2021, with the addition of kid favourites such as My Little Pony, Angelina Ballerina, Transformers Prime & Rescue Bots, Ricky Zoom, Geronimo Stilton and Cocomelon among others.
The company also expanded distribution into Canada by partnering with Rogers Media, bringing 10,000 hours of popular TV shows and movies to the half million Rogers Ignite Entertainment customers. It also launched eight linear FAST channels on Vizio, Sling TV, Samsung TV+ and The Roku Channel.
It also introduced two new linear channels on Redbox Live TV, available on popular gaming platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox and received more than 110 million user-initiated app installs across all major connected TV (CTV) platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers, iOS and Android.
“Our expansion into Canada, the launch of several top-ranked channels, and the addition of countless new and popular titles has helped reinforce our position as a leader in ad-supported streaming,” remarked Future Today CEO Vikrant Mathur. “We expect this growth to continue into 2022 and beyond, as AVOD adoption increases by both consumers and brands. We’ve experienced a significant increase in advertising partners and CPM – a clear indication that connected TV is becoming the most desirable destination for brands to reach highly engaged audiences. This presents massive opportunities for content owners and advertisers alike, which will only grow in the coming years.”