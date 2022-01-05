Consumption data released by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has shown that the UK home entertainment market rose sharply in value over the course of 2021, rising 13% on an annual basis to total £3.7 billion.
Based on data from the Official Charts Company, Futuresource Consulting, Omdia and Kantar, the study is said to showcase the agility, resilience and technological advances of the home entertainment industry across an often challenging and uncertain 12 months.
A key finding was that the true impact of shuttered-cinemas in the UK broke across the home entertainment landscape in the first six months of 2021, and the consequent lack of big-screen content was felt throughout the year. Moreover, BASE says the traditional content pipeline was “fractured” for the first time, with UK gross box office (BO) revenue standing at 40% of pre-pandemic levels, with just over half the number of films in cinemas across the year compared with 2019 due to the enforced closure of cinemas.
With the reopening of cinemas in May, the big screen experience re-emerged and began its build back steadily across the second half of 2021. This culminated in a £96 million UK & Ireland box office for Daniel Craig in his final big screen 007 outing across Q4, No Time To Die. BASE added that the home entertainment success of No Time To Die since its electronic sell through (EST) release on 15 December 2021, and it’s physical release on 20 December 2021, demonstrated the new landscape of co-existing multi-format screen entertainment.
It said so-called ‘screen to screen’ entertainment is now the new normal, where multiple small screen formats are fed by the big screen experience in a partnership of support, and where the oxygen for both remains the same: audiences, and their love of entertainment.
No Time To Die also illustrated the audience-first Home Entertainment options now available to consumers, with an initial release in cinemas, and subsequently across premium video-on-demand (PVOD), EST, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD, with traditional video-on-demand (VOD) still to come.
The data also predicted the number of potential blockbusters in 2022 has risen to 22, at a time where 62% of the UK are actively engaging in the screen-to-screen entertainment experience, be that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), cinema, or transactional home entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digital.
The power growth of SVOD slowed but steadied in 2021, with year-on-year growth of 28%, down from the 44% surge of 2020. 16 million of the 27 million total GB Households had at least one SVOD account by the autumn, with the average amount of subscriptions per household holding at 2020 levels with 2.3 services per household.
“2021 has no doubt been one of the most challenging on record for the UK home video sector, but continued consumer thirst for transactional content in 2021 was evident despite a more limited slate, with iVOD library sales growing YoY once more,” said David Sidebottom, principal analyst, entertainment, at Futuresource Consulting commenting on the survey. “The sector remains incredibly robust heading into 2022, with transactional digital video sales set to bounce back, potentially to record levels, boosted by a plethora of new movie releases.”
