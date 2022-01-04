The company’s new Mini LED TVs will come with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery and smoother gameplay. With over 1,000 local dimming zones, the LED TVs offer enhanced brightness performance and contrast for an immersive viewing experience. More details will be disclosed later in this quarter.

Several new tablets will be displayed at CES, including the TCL NXTPAPER 10s, which comes with a paper-like display that features eye protection at its core; the lightweight TCL TAB 8 4G, ideal for learning and creativity; and the TCL TAB 10L, an immersive tablet designed for entertainment and productivity. Additionally, a trio of tablets designed with children in mind, the new TCL TKEE series: TCL TKEE MINI, MID, and MAX, will be showcased at the TCL booth. Meanwhile, the TCL BOOK 14 Go is a slim, lightweight tablet which supports LTE connection.

TCL has also unveiled its new wearable display glasses, the TCL NXTWEAR AIR. With an exchangeable front lens and much lighter body weight, the NXTWEAR AIR will bring a better experience than the previous generation of wearable display glasses.

TCL AI x IoT Smart Home products can be activated with just one button on a remote control. As well its large screen TV, the mobile TCL Home App enables users to control their smart home appliances, such as a TCL air purifier or robot vacuum cleaner.