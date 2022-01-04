For the second year in a row, the Roku Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the US according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service.

Additionally, Roku announced a partnership with Sharp to bring Sharp Roku TV models to customers in the US. Sharp is using the Roku TV hardware reference design and Roku OS to deliver a series of HD and 4K TV models in 2022.

Sharp Roku TV models will come integrated with Roku OS, offering a customisable home screen, compatibility with the three major voice ecosystems and access to thousands of channels including over 200 live TV channels. More details on the Sharp Roku TV models availability and specs will be announced in the coming months.

Mustafa Ozgen, GM & SVP of account acquisitions, Roku, said: “Sharp, like Roku, is an award-winning, household known brand and we look forward to a productive partnership together in the US. We both firmly believe that the power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with the Sharp brand promise of ‘simply better living’ makes an appealing combination for customers looking for a great TV experience.”

Added Jim Sanduski, president of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America: “We are excited to collaborate with Roku and equip our new HD and 4K UHD TVs with their award-winning Operating System (OS). Pairing our long-standing heritage in display technology with Roku’s best-in-class, easy-to-use interface is a winning combination for our consumers.”

In addition, the Roku TV licensing programme in Mexico will expand to include a total of 10 brands, with the addition of Aiwa and HKPRO starting in early 2022. The programme offers OEMs and TV brands an easy and cost-effective way to make best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points.